Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Partial Cancellation of 5.500 Per Cent. Senior Notes Due 2022

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (“PSH”) announced today that various holders (the “Holders”) pursuant to Section 2.11 (Cancellation) of the Indenture, dated 26 June 2015 (the “Indenture”), entered into between PSH and The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, surrendered to PSH for cancellation (the “Cancellation”) the 2022 Notes (as defined below), which PSH has purchased pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its 2022 Notes:

Notes in the amount of US$ 369,377,000, which constitute a part of US$ 1,000,000,000 5.500 per cent. Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1242957006 (Rule 144A) / XS1242956966 (Reg S)) (the “2022 Notes”).

Further to PSH’s announcement on September 30, 2021 of the results of the Tender Offer, PSH received an additional tender of $9,500,000 in principal amount of 2022 Notes, which were defectively tendered after the Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer. In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum dated September 22, 2021, PSH has waived the defect and accepted for purchase these additional 2022 Notes.

Any cancellation of 2022 Notes will have regard for all relevant rules and regulations. Following the Cancellation, the aggregate nominal amount of 2022 Notes outstanding will be: US$ 630,623,000 Senior Notes due 2022.

36.94 per cent. of the total aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes have been purchased by PSH pursuant to the Tender Offer. The outstanding 2022 Notes remain listed on Euronext Dublin.

PSH may, from time to time, purchase 2022 Notes that remain outstanding through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, one or more additional tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions or otherwise, upon such terms and at such prices as PSH may determine or as may be provided for in the Indenture, which may be more or less than the prices to be paid pursuant to the Offers and, in either case, could be for cash or other consideration. There can be no assurance as to which, if any, of these alternatives (or combinations thereof) PSH may choose to pursue in the future.

This announcement contains Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

