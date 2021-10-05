checkAd

Voltabox finalizes sale of US business and adjusts forecast

Delbrück, Germany, October 5, 2021 - As announced, Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has successfully completed the sale of its US subsidiaries. Voltabox of North America, Inc., as well as Voltabox of Texas, Inc., will be fully acquired by a buyer from the company's North American customer base as part of an asset deal. The closing took place in parallel with the signing of the contract. The purchase price amounts to a mid-single-digit million euro sum. The Management Board attributes this step to the outlook for a sustained improvement in Voltabox AG's profitability, as the company's US business has been consistently loss-making in recent years.

As a result of the sale of the US business and the announced transfer of the automotive business to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, the Management Board of Voltabox AG has adjusted the forecast for the current fiscal year. Sales expectations are also impacted by bottlenecks in the supply of materials, which will postpone production ramp-ups planned for the second half of the year into the coming fiscal year. Accordingly, the Voltabox Management Board expects full-year revenues of € 2.5 million for the industrial business remaining after all transactions. The forecast EBITDA margin was -15 % so far and free cash flow € -5 million. Since the sale of the automotive business has not yet been finalized, the Management Board is currently unable to adequately estimate the effects on earnings and therefore discontinues its EBITDA forecast until further notice. Free cash flow will now be clearly positive but cannot be quantified conclusively at the present time either. The anticipated proceeds will be used in full to reduce liabilities. In view of the expected timely entry of the new anchor shareholder, the Management Board will coordinate the strategy of Voltabox AG with the new main shareholders in the coming months and ensure preparations for the restart of the postponed production runs.
 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, agricultural and construction machinery and forklifts.

Voltabox is based in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany).

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.
 

