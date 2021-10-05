checkAd

Aurora CEO Chris Urmson to Discuss Advances in Self-driving With Axios at Industry Event

05.10.2021   

Following Aurora Illuminated Investor & Analyst Days, leadership of self-driving company Aurora will speak at several industry events this week. The company which announced earlier this summer its plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY) – expects to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR before the end of the year.

CEO Chris Urmson to speak at Axios event - “Driving Towards an Autonomous Future”

On Wednesday, October 6 at 12:30pm ET co-founder and CEO of Aurora, Chris Urmson, will be interviewed by Axios Chief Business Officer Fabricio Drumond to discuss how self-driving technology has evolved and the important role that safety plays in deploying the technology.

Axios reporter Joann Muller will also host conversations with key government and business leaders, including the Honorable Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Representative of Washington's 5th Congressional District and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer of John Deere.

Register for the livestream here.

VP of Safety to speak at National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) panel discussion
 On Wednesday, October 6 at 1:00pm ET VP of Safety Nat Beuse will participate in a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) panel discussion hosted by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. Nat Beuse will be joined by a panel of transportation safety experts across academia, government, and the private sector to discuss innovative approaches to improving road safety. Read more about Aurora’s holistic approach to safety and its industry-leading Safety Case Framework.

Register for the virtual event here.

SVP of Software Engineering to participate in panel at Scale TransformX
 On Wednesday, October 6 at 4:00pm ET SVP of Software Engineering Yanbing Li will participate in a panel discussion of industry experts titled "Tools to Accelerate ML Development & Rate of Innovation" at Scale TransformX. She will share how machine learning accelerates development at Aurora and will be joined by other senior technology leaders. Aurora recently shared how it harnesses the power of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence toward building a safe and scalable self-driving product at its Aurora Illuminated Investor & Analyst Days.

