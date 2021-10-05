checkAd

DGAP-News Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021: Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 17:40  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021: Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised

05.10.2021 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release No. 18/2021

Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021
Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised

Haselünne, October 5, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today announced ahead of schedule preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) are expected to amount to EUR 5.1 million (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 3.6 million) - a significant increase of 41.7%. The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to increase to EUR 11.9 million (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 10.2 million). The consolidated revenues are expected to amount to 105.8 million euros - a decline of 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2020: 112.9 million euros). Adjusted for the effect from the discontinuation of a contract bottling agreement in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, which was strong in terms of revenues but weak in terms of earnings, the decline in revenues would only amount to 0.3%.

Due to the significant deviations compared to the previous year - especially with regard to the significantly higher earnings figures consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft today informed the capital market with an announcement. In this context, the Berentzen Group also announced the adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2021 financial year.

"As we have already communicated at our Half-year Financial Report, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - especially in the first quarter - and the termination of the contract bottling agreement in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment had a significant impact on our business activities and led to a cumulative decline in revenues. However, we have managed to reduce the revenue decline over the two last quarters", said Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The consolidated gross profit was kept almost stable in the first nine months compared to the same period of the previous year due to a significantly better consolidated gross profit margin. This, together with efficient cost management, led to a significant increase in consolidated EBIT and EBITDA. "The results published today demonstrate that we are successful with our profitability strategy - even in challenging times", Schwegmann said. He said it was particularly pleasing that the Berentzen Group was able to significantly improve its key earnings figures in the second and third quarters compared to the respective quarters of the previous year.

Seite 1 von 3
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Berentzen Stammaktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021: Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021: Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Starkes Wachstum in allen Kategorien mit Ausnahme rezeptpflichtiger ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings bestätigt ihr 'Investment Grade' Emittentenrating BBB- mit stabilem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensiviert Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive und ernennt Georg Schattney zum ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:40 UhrDGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Quartalsergebnis: Ergebniszuwachs zum Ende des dritten Quartals - Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 angehoben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / Aktualisierung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2021 / Update of the forecast for the 2021 financial year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs