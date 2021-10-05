checkAd

AKKA to Drive Decarbonization of European Ports as Member of Pioneers International Consortium

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), European leader in engineering consultancy and R&D services in the mobility sector, is proud to contribute to the decarbonization of European ports as part of PIONEERS; an international consortium of 46 partners, led by the Port of Antwerp, that will receive a €25 million grant from the European Commission Horizon 2020 funding programme. PIONEERS, which stands for Portable Innovation Open Network for Efficiency and Emissions Reduction solutions, brings together leading ports, terminal and transport operators, knowledge institutes, technology developers, innovators, and public entities, with the goal of developing concrete solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in European ports without compromising their competitiveness.

The five-year project, which started on October 1st 2021, will examine all aspects of port operations, ranging from terminal operations, concession agreements, mobility, connectivity, fuels to models for cooperation and energy production, consumption and storage. Actions include: renewable energy generation and deployment of electric, hydrogen and methanol vehicles; retrofitting building and heating networks for energy efficiency and implementation of circular economy approaches in infrastructure works; together with the deployment of digital platforms (utilizing AI and 5G technologies). The aim of this project is amongst others to promote modal shift of passengers and freight as well as to ensure optimized vehicle, vessel and container movements and allocations.

AKKA, through AKKA Research; its in-house innovation and R&D center, brings its expertise to bear in the development, implementation and execution of a ‘Logistic-as-a-Service’ (LaaS) demo case enabling autonomous transport of containers at the Port of Antwerp in cooperation with VDL (OEM) and the Antwerp Terminals. AKKA will also lead the work package on Digital Transformation.

Pierre Lion, Group Director of AKKA Research commented: “Digital applications and autonomous driving are key knowledge areas of AKKA. Leveraging these technologies to create a logistic as a service platform to increase efficiency and quality is the next step towards creating added value tailored to the business models of our customers.”.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement n°101037564.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

