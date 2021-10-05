Kudelski IoT and Idneo Enable Secure and Simple Accessibility Solutions to Electric Vehicles and Mobility-As-A-Service Clients



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Barcelona, Spain - October 5, 2021 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Idneo Technologies, a leading engineering service company with deep technological know-how in automotive, industrial, medical, consumer and IoT products, today announced the expansion of its partnership to include connectivity solutions for EV manufacturers and mobility-as-a-service providers. The solution is available today and is currently being deployed at several American EV provider companies.

As physical keys and cards are increasingly being replaced by digital options, smartphones are emerging as the dominant platform to enable that. Kudelski IoT and Idneo's solution allows people to use their smartphones to automatically and securely provide touchless access to valuable assets like vehicles. The solution allows control of who has vehicle access, and exactly when and for how long that access is granted. If authorized, a user can easily share temporary access to the vehicle with another party, like a restaurant valet or a family member, using the associated app. Not only does this lead to increased convenience and security, but it also empowers mobility companies to introduce exciting new business models that have the potential to change the way people use urban transportation.

The solution leverages the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM security stack to enable trusted access commands and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) multi-point proximity detection, which is a common technology available in most smart devices today. NFC cards and web portal-based access options are also available. The Kudelski IoT solution is integrated seamlessly with Idneo's technologies to control access to functions like door locks and ignition. Together, these two state-of-the-art technology sets push forward the development and transformation of the automotive sector to make mobility safer and more secure.