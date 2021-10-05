checkAd

Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 17:45  |  14   |   |   

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) (“Beasley” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial +1 334-777-6978, conference ID 3009277 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company’s website at www.bbgi.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company’s website, www.bbgi.com.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to ir@bbgi.com at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on November 2, 2021. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

About Beasley Broadcast Group
Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Company owns and operates 62 stations (47 FM and 15 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company’s radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text messaging, digital and web applications and email. The Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws esports team is a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Company also owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub, and recently added AXLR-R8, a Rocket League Championship Series team, to its esports portfolio. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

For further information, or to receive future Beasley Broadcast Group news announcements via e-mail, please contact Beasley Broadcast Group, at 239-263-5000 or email@bbgi.com, or Joseph Jaffoni, JCIR, at 212-835-8500 or bbgi@jcir.com.

CONTACT:  
Heidi Raphael Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman
Vice President of Corporate Communications JCIR
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. 212-835-8500 or bbgi@jcir.com
239-263-5000 or email@bbgi.com  




