Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO"). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement: Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021;

Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ") relating to the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021; and

") relating to the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021; and Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. The FFCTO, among other things: