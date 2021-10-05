checkAd

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 17:45  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO"). The cease trade …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO"). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement:

  • Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021;
  • Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relating to the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021; and
  • Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The FFCTO, among other things:

  • Prohibits any person or company from trading, directly or indirectly, in any security of the Company in the Province of Ontario, and in every other province or territory of Canada in which Cadillac is a reporting issuer under the terms defined in the Legislation, National Instrument 14-101 Definitions and National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions have the same meaning if used in this order, unless otherwise defined.
  • Despite this order, a beneficial security holder of the Issuer who is not, and was not at the date of this order, an insider or control person of the Issuer, may sell securities of the Issuer acquired before the date of this order if both of the following apply:
    (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and
    (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The delay in filing of the financial statements and MD&A is due to complications resulting from the Cadillac's recent amalgamation with KFG Resources Ltd. and due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in an inability to travel to the U.S. to assist in the timely completion of the audit process for new U.S. based subsidiaries. The recent acquisition of KFG resources also resulted in a requirement for an independent third-party valuation of a subsidiary, KFG Petroleum, which is ongoing but not yet complete. Cadillac anticipates this new valuation to be completed shortly and that filing of the company's financial statements will occur in a timely period.

Seite 1 von 2
Cadillac Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO"). The cease trade …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Link Global Creates Special Regulatory, Compliance and Advisory Committee To Oversee the Next Phase ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
InsuraGuest Launches New Interactive Website
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...