Saia Awards 20 Student Scholarships

05.10.2021, 17:51  |  19   |   |   

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were recently awarded scholarships totaling $75,000 as part of the company’s 2021 scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has awarded $427,000 to 253 students, including this year’s recipients. The program is a tangible demonstration of Saia’s core values and is designed to recognize the dedication employees and their dependents have to pursuing a secondary education. It is open to all full-time employees attending college and/or their dependents who are designated full-time students.

This year, the following 10 students were awarded a $5,000 scholarship:

  • Price Conlee of Semmes, Alabama
  • Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas
  • Isabel Flores of Whittier, California
  • Paige Hill of Olive Branch, Mississippi
  • Morgan Irvine of Orange, Texas
  • Farelie Mendez of Roselle, New Jersey
  • Jackson Moody of Jackson, Tennessee
  • Charleston Rainey, Jr. of Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • Laura Thomas of Suwanee, Georgia
  • Quan Tran of San Leandro, California

Another 10 students were awarded a $2,500 scholarship. They are:

  • Noah Eley of Huntington Beach, California
  • Jessie Elliott of Stockbridge, Georgia
  • Morgan Hebert of Gray, Louisiana
  • Lauren Jackson of Roseboro, North Carolina
  • Emily Keller of Lancaster, South Carolina
  • Spenser McRae of Stockbridge, Georgia
  • Jacqueline Ramirez of Wylie, Texas
  • Jessica Santos of Round Rock, Texas
  • Faith Speights of Springville, Alabama
  • Hayley Voisin of Theriot, Louisiana

“So many of the applications we received this year were extremely impressive,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe, “Our success as a company comes down to taking care of the people who matter most, our employees and their families, so it is very gratifying that we are able to support them as they pursue a higher education and work towards building a solid future for themselves.”

Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters. Scholarships are awarded based on achievement in one or more of three areas: academic merit, community service and/or innovation.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 172 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com





