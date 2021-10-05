Saia Awards 20 Student Scholarships

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were recently awarded scholarships totaling $75,000 as part of the company’s 2021 scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has awarded $427,000 to 253 students, including this year’s recipients. The program is a tangible demonstration of Saia’s core values and is designed to recognize the dedication employees and their dependents have to pursuing a secondary education. It is open to all full-time employees attending college and/or their dependents who are designated full-time students.

Price Conlee of Semmes, Alabama

Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas

Isabel Flores of Whittier, California

Paige Hill of Olive Branch, Mississippi

Morgan Irvine of Orange, Texas

Farelie Mendez of Roselle, New Jersey

Jackson Moody of Jackson, Tennessee

Charleston Rainey, Jr. of Thibodaux, Louisiana

Laura Thomas of Suwanee, Georgia

Quan Tran of San Leandro, California

Another 10 students were awarded a $2,500 scholarship. They are:

Noah Eley of Huntington Beach, California

Jessie Elliott of Stockbridge, Georgia

Morgan Hebert of Gray, Louisiana

Lauren Jackson of Roseboro, North Carolina

Emily Keller of Lancaster, South Carolina

Spenser McRae of Stockbridge, Georgia

Jacqueline Ramirez of Wylie, Texas

Jessica Santos of Round Rock, Texas

Faith Speights of Springville, Alabama

Hayley Voisin of Theriot, Louisiana

“So many of the applications we received this year were extremely impressive,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe, “Our success as a company comes down to taking care of the people who matter most, our employees and their families, so it is very gratifying that we are able to support them as they pursue a higher education and work towards building a solid future for themselves.”

Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters. Scholarships are awarded based on achievement in one or more of three areas: academic merit, community service and/or innovation.

