Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES (ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF)) Charenton-le-Pont, 5th October, 2021 MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS ISIN Code: 0000060873 Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights 30 September 2021 111 949 249



Number of voting rights (1):

122 684 452











Number of exercisable voting rights (2):

122 583 449







Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes. (1) Including treasury shares (2) After deduction of treasury shares Attachment MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_September 2021







