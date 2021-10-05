checkAd

Ameriprise Financial Named #1 Most Trusted Wealth Manager by Investor’s Business Daily

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it was named the “#1 Most Trusted Wealth Manager” in a new survey by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD). The firm also earned a top 10 spot overall on IBD's 2021 list of the “25 Most Trusted Financial Companies.” To compile the trust rankings, IBD and polling partner TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence surveyed more than 6,000 consumers and asked them to rate financial companies based on trust attributes that matter most to them, including:

Ameriprise Financial Named #1 Most Trusted Wealth Manager by Investor’s Business Daily (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Commitment to protecting personal data privacy and security,
  • Quality of products/services,
  • Company's ethical business practices and values,
  • Company's fair prices/fees for products/services, and
  • Company's treatment of customers.

“We are proud of the meaningful relationships our advisors build with their clients. Being recognized as the most trusted wealth manager is a reflection of the impactful work that we do every day at Ameriprise,” said Marcy Keckler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise Financial. “At Ameriprise, we take the time to understand what’s important to our clients. We have a long history of helping clients live the lives they envision for themselves and their families”.

The top “25 Most Trusted Companies” were chosen from across eight lines of business – auto insurance, banks, credit card issuers, ETF/mutual fund companies, home insurance, life insurance, online brokers and wealth management – and represent the companies with the highest overall trust ratings. As part of the rankings, IBD also identified the top three companies with the highest trust ratings in each of the eight business categories.

For more information about the Most Trusted Financial Services Companies survey, visit https://www.investors.com/news/most-trusted-financial-companies-survey ....

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

