General Mills and Meijer Bring the Tailgate Home With First-Ever Virtual Tailgating Experience

General Mills is introducing a new way to be part of a tailgate with the launch of the very first virtual “homegate” through its Tailgate Nation program. The new experience, created in partnership with Michigan-based retailer Meijer, brings the gameday excitement straight to fans at home, allowing college football and food enthusiasts to engage in the pre-game excitement of a tailgate through an interactive virtual kitchen and backyard, as well as a tailgate outside The Big House, the football stadium for the University of Michigan.

“We know that food is the centerpiece of a great tailgate, and whether you’re cheering on the players or are simply there to eat, we want fans to be inspired to create their own events, and make them feel part of that gameday excitement,” said Stephanie Larson, Shopper Marketing Senior Planner at General Mills. “As traditional tailgating experiences have shifted the past couple of seasons, we’re excited to bring a new way for fans to be part of the tailgate from home with the new Virtual Homegate.”

The virtual experience, created in partnership with experiential e-commerce platform Obsess, lets college football fans and shoppers download tailgate-inspired recipes, watch videos, and test their college football rivalry knowledge with gameday quizzes. Users can browse and shop tailgating favorites from Meijer and General Mills brands, including Betty Crocker, Totinos, Chex, Chex Mix, Old El Paso, Gardettos, Bugles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Nature Valley and Cheerios Oat Crunch.

“Entertaining, immersive virtual stores are the future of shopping, offering brands in every category a way to engage and build strong, long-lasting relationships with their customers,” said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. “We’re thrilled to partner with General Mills to make shopping for and preparing delicious game-day snacks and meals easy, fun and interactive. Younger shoppers who have grown up with videogames and esports are especially drawn to brands and products they can interact with online in real time, but this interactive virtual tailgate and homegate experience is one that can be enjoyed by everyone from college football fans to families and foodies.”