Holland Casino Selects Nuvei to Support the Launch of iGaming in the Netherlands

MONTREAL and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that Holland Casino has chosen Nuvei to power the launch of the first online casino in the Netherlands. The Company will provide custom solutions for player acquisition, verification, and payment provided through one integration. The casino is owned by the state of the Netherlands and selected Nuvei due to its extensive experience with leading iGaming operators internationally, its track record in supporting businesses in complex markets outside of EU legislations, and its unrivalled experience in fraud prevention and anti-money laundering.  

Holland Casino operates 14 sites across the country, and launching of its online presence is made possible by the implementation of the Remote Gambling Act in the Netherlands on April 1, 2021. Analysts predict iGaming in the Netherlands to be one of the most explosive growth markets in the world, with a report by Online Casino Ground foreseeing the new online gambling market as “set to become one of Europe’s biggest.” This is backed up by a recent report by the Dutch Gaming Authority demonstrating that in 2024, the Dutch market can expect a gross gaming revenue of approximately €800 million.

Holland Casino will offer sports betting, online casino, live casino, poker, and in the near future bingo products to its players. Supporting this will be Nuvei’s custom solutions for player verification and authentication algorithms and mechanisms that create frictionless compliance with the stringent player regulations in place in the region. Nuvei will also provide a seamless payment experience through its Cashier, enabling smooth deposits and withdrawals while complying with the Netherlands’ rigorous anti-money laundering laws and the EU’s revised strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements as part of the Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Nuvei is an iDEAL acquiring partner – an ecommerce payment system of choice in the Netherlands – which will be one of many payment methods available to Holland Casino players, giving them the choice to pay with their preferred method.

“Nuvei was a clear choice for us,” said Jeroen Verkroost, Digital Transformation Director of Holland Casino. “Their team’s track record in supporting businesses in new and complex markets with regulatory considerations is unparalleled. Particularly important for us was their experience in the iGaming sector with a nuanced understanding of fraud prevention and anti-money laundering capabilities. We have been impressed by the single-integration setup of the system and the speed of their delivery.”

“The team and I are excited to be a part of the Netherlands’ first casino with an online presence,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “The partnership also marks our first entrance into online gaming in the country, and we’re thrilled to be doing it with such an industry leading brand. The regulatory ecosystem is both complex and robust, and our team has the expertise, technical know-how, and experience to navigate it without compromising on the user experience for Holland Casino players.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.  

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Holland Casino

Holland Casino offers its guests the enjoyment of safe and responsible gaming and an exceptional experience. We offer a unique and inviting combination of high-level gaming, entertainment and hospitality. Every year, some six million guests visit our fourteen casinos spread across the Netherlands. Holland Casino was founded almost 45 years ago, to meet a societal need for legal gaming as an attractive and reliable alternative for illegal gaming. You can see this social role in everything we do, and in who we are: engaged, reliable, surprising and friendly.

