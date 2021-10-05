checkAd

bioMerieux to Exhibit at SupplySide West 2021 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Oct. 25-28, 2021

bioMérieux to Showcase its Full Suite of Nutraceutical Testing Solutions, Including the Recently Released GENE-UP® NUTRAPLEX PRO™ Assay

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, will exhibit at SupplySide West 2021, the leading trade show for health and nutrition industry professionals focused on dietary supplements, beverages, functional foods, personal care, and sports nutrition innovation. SupplySide West 2021 will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino in Las Vegas Oct. 25-28.

Foto: Accesswire

bioMérieux will be located at booth No.6634.

"We look forward to engaging with existing and new customers at SupplySide West and showcasing our innovative nutraceutical testing solutions," said Ben Pascal, chief business officer with Invisible Sentinel, a bioMérieux company. "There is an industry notion that rapid testing is not an acceptable equivalent to USP methods, and we'd like to show the industry how bioMérieux has revolutionized rapid testing methods, paving the way for the future of testing for nutraceuticals."

One of the many solutions bioMérieux will feature at SupplySide West 2021 is its newly released GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO Assay, which was recently awarded the first-ever AOAC® Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM approval (PTM 082103) approval for multiplex USP pathogen detection and PCR-based culture confirmation in nutraceutical products. With this certification, GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO outperformed both FDA BAM and USP <2022>.

Foto: Accesswire

The GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO is a multiplex assay that simultaneously detects Escherichia coli, Salmonella spp. and Staphylococcus aureus from a single universal enrichment in 24 hours. GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO meets the needs of USP <2022> across a wide variety of challenging nutraceutical matrices, while improving overall efficiencies.

As a leading innovator in nutraceuticals testing, bioMérieux helps customers go from complex testing methods to simple rapid methods through its full suite of testing solutions, including the GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO. Other solutions include the automated enumeration TEMPO® system and immunoassay pathogen screening VIDAS® system, among many others that can bring both precision and speed in testing functional foods and beverages as well as dietary, herbal and protein supplements and vitamins.

