Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update

On October 4 th , 2021, Marketing Worldwide achieved a ‘Pink Current' designation from OTC Markets, putting the company back into compliance with its reporting standards. To stay within the deadline set by OTC Markets, management has already begun the Q3 2021 financial preparations with the accountant and anticipates uploading it to OTCIQ well before the November 15 th deadline.

Another achievement that Marketing Worldwide is proud to report is the completion of the domestication change from Delaware to Wyoming. Through an official name change from Marketing Worldwide Corporation, to MWWC Inc, the company was able to pay all outstanding taxes in Delaware and bring the corporation to the much more favorable State of Wyoming. The importance of this move is ease of future reporting and allows the administration to spend more time focusing on the profitability of the corporation.

The Company will be immediately retiring 1.75 billion restricted shares of the outstanding common stock in Q4 in exchange for the issuance of the Preferred Super D Voting shares, watch for updates on the OTC Markets website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MWWC/security. "Our goal is to get the authorized share numbers down from 10.9 billion to under 5 billion," said CEO Jason Schlenk

Marketing Worldwide has officially acquired a community-based platform within the crypto currency space. This new asset has undergone further customization to allow more customer registration and adopt an agile scalability model; this is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ‘MWWC'. The platform and ecosystem are currently operational and further details will be announced prior to October 21st in a formal press release.

The Company has identified an Investor Relations firm that has the capacity to handle future news release dissemination; as well as, issue small scale polls for public opinion and informal data collection. Marketing Worldwide is positioning itself to lock in a strong presence in several industry sectors, which requires transparency with new and existing shareholders as its concepts continue to evolve and develop, and utilizing an IR firm is a necessary step to achieve that.

Jason Schlenk, CEO of Marketing Worldwide stated, "Our team has worked vigorously to achieve this short term milestone, and getting the company back into compliance is exciting. It allows us to turn our attention to our new subsidiary's redesign, marketing and financial growth strategies. Getting this platform to market has been our primary focus for the last few months, and we are proud to show you what we've accomplished."

