Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record Growth

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 18:20  |  44   |   |   

The Company Also Announces Hitting an Important Milestone of 1,000+ Live ClassesTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising …

The Company Also Announces Hitting an Important Milestone of 1,000+ Live Classes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace, is launching its "social commerce" feature across all its classes. Social commerce allows users to invite friends to share an Amphy class together, providing both the users and their friends with a significant discount on the original class price.

Similar social commerce models have been popularized by some of the world's most successful hyper-growth companies, such as Pinduoduo, whose model decreases pricing as the number of users that buy an item increases. Amphy hopes that with this announcement, users will feel encouraged to bring a friend or family member to join them in live online learning on Amphy.

The release of the social commerce option indicates Amphy's ascent into a new level of engagement, becoming more than just a live learning website, but also a place for people to connect and interact with friends and family both near and far.

Foto: Accesswire

Amphy's announcement comes at an important time, as the Company recently hit a noteworthy milestone of 1,000+ live classes. This makes Amphy the world's largest and most diverse live learning marketplace online today, enabling users to explore whatever topic they're most interested in, from any place in the world, with anyone in the world.

Foto: Accesswire

"Our goal is to make learning an enjoyable experience and what can be more fun than attending a class together with friends and family. Amphy's new social commerce feature accomplishes just that,'' said Kovi Fine, Amphy's Head of Operations. "The new social commerce option of Amphy makes it easier and more affordable than ever to learn something new with the people you care about. Learning is most successful long-term when it's social and there is a support system of fellow learners, and this enhancement fosters a strong community environment," Mr. Fine added.

