Cantaloupe, Inc. Chief Technology Officer Ravi Venkatesan to Speak at Atlantic Coast Exposition (ACE) 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), today announced its chief technology officer, Ravi Venkatesan will be presenting at the Atlantic Coast Exposition (ACE) 2021, on Friday, October 15; exploring how to capitalize on the latest trends in the world of payments, and what the future holds for unattended retail experiences. The Company, a diamond sponsor, will also demonstrate its latest products and services at Booth #308.
When:
October 14 - 16, 2021
What:
10.15.21 - The Digital Frontier: Payment Innovation Trends to Rock Your World (10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) - This panel, part of the Conference’s Innovation track, will discuss how a world once dominated by cash has been upended by consumers moving, at a faster rate than ever before, to digital forms of payments. New disruptors are now entering the landscape, including mobile apps like Venmo, loyalty programs, cryptocurrency and QR codes. All of which are driven by consumers who want more flexibility in ways to buy goods and services, than ever before.
Panelists: Melissa Brown, Dynamite Roaster; Jim Versical, 365; and Ravi Venkatesan, Cantaloupe, Inc.
Where:
The Atlantic Coast Exposition (ACE)
Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Registration:
For more details on the conference and for registration information, please visit: https://atlanticcoastexpo.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005986/en/
