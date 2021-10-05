checkAd

Results of General Meeting

5 October 2021

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of General Meeting

 

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its General Meeting held earlier today (5 October 2021). All resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below:

Resolution For % of votes
cast 		Against % of votes
cast 		Total votes cast
as % of voting
share capital

 Withheld
1 4,098,929 98.31 70,557 1.69 3.14 10,000
2 4,165,675 99.91 3,811 0.09 3.14 10,000
3 4,057,670 97.59 100,097 2.41 3.14 21,719
4 4,092,014 98.42 65,753 1.58 3.14 21,719


The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 5 October 2021 was 132,568,511. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186

 

 





