Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.
  • Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.
  • Ambu 2020/21 total number of endoscopes sold at approx. 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units
  • Q4 revenue DKK 1,027 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million
  • Q4 organic growth 18%
  • Ambu says further impact from shipment delays on our Core business (Anaesthesia and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics) caused by the congestion of the global container freight market
  • Visualization business has not been impacted by the shipment delays as we have been relying on airfreight to support demand for Visualization products throughout the year
  • Full year organic growth of the Visualization business is expected to end at approx. 31%


