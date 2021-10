Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 18:38 | | 39 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 18:38 | (PLX AI) – Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.Ambu 2020/21 total number of endoscopes sold at approx. 1.525 million … (PLX AI) – Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.Ambu 2020/21 total number of endoscopes sold at approx. 1.525 million … (PLX AI) – Ambu 2020/21 Organic revenue growth of approx. 16% where guidance was approx. 17%.

Ambu 2020/21 EBIT margin in the range of 8.5-9.0% where guidance was approx. 10%.

Ambu 2020/21 total number of endoscopes sold at approx. 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units

Q4 revenue DKK 1,027 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million

Q4 organic growth 18%

Ambu says further impact from shipment delays on our Core business (Anaesthesia and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics) caused by the congestion of the global container freight market

Visualization business has not been impacted by the shipment delays as we have been relying on airfreight to support demand for Visualization products throughout the year

Full year organic growth of the Visualization business is expected to end at approx. 31%



Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer