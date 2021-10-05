Virgin Voyages’ Crew Apparel Created by Design Collective Sets Sail for Miami

“We used our extensive experience designing and manufacturing for the cruise industry – and worked closely with Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages team – to develop this modern and luxurious collection that’s reflective of this unique brand experience,” said Todd McKeown, President and COO of Design Collective by Cintas. “Employee engagement has never been more important and it’s critical for every crew member to feel confident and comfortable in their apparel so they can be a key part of the total passenger experience. We’re honored to work hand-in-hand with Gareth and Virgin Voyages on this collection, and we’re excited to be involved in this new launch as the cruise industry begins its comeback.”

Are you ready for some vitamin sea? Scarlet Lady, the first ship from Richard Branson’s new cruise line, Virgin Voyages, is finally scheduled to return home to Miami this October. Design Collective by Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) created a modern apparel collection by British fashion designer Gareth Pugh for the Scarlet Lady Crew. Virgin Voyages led a collaboration with Design Collective by Cintas to bring Gareth’s fashion-forward designs to life with apparel pieces that mirror a vivacity synonymous with the Virgin brand.

The core collection includes sustainable fabrics and garments designed for a range of job functions, climates and body types. The program breaks with cruise stereotypes by removing epaulettes (shoulder stripes designating rank for officers), ties and waistcoats. Instead it features a distinct combination of structure and fluidity and includes a wide range of looks from slick, razor-sharp tailoring to relaxed pillow-case tunic shirts referencing the early days of British punk and more.

“We really wanted to shake up the industry and redefine cruise fashion. Working with fashion Designer Gareth Pugh helped us create a fantastic wardrobe collection for our Crew that reflects a modern sailing holiday experience so many sailors are craving right now,” said Dee Cooper, SVP Design and Customer Experience at Virgin Voyages. “We decided to partner with Design Collective by Cintas to make sure the garments would deliver on all levels. Their knowledge of fabrics and application made the designs functional for the cruise environment, and they helped create an Epic Sea Change for All.”

Images of the Virgin Voyages collection are available for download here. For more information about Design Collective by Cintas, please visit: www.cintas.com/designcollective.

About Design Collective by Cintas

The Design Collective by Cintas is a distinctive fashion house dedicated to creating a modern wardrobe for employees. With design studios in Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and Miami, Design Collective’s award-winning designers blend garments from our ready-to-wear line with custom-designed pieces to curate apparel collections that enhance brand identity. These collections are often complemented with garments from our retail brand collaborations, giving employees wardrobes they love to wear. Design Collective is a division of Cintas Corporation, a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS, and a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holidays. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK and Europe. With its inaugural season beginning this year, Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises.

