checkAd

beaconsmind AG (ISIN CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) Announces Its First UAE client, Fashion Retailer Group Maison-B-More, Validating Its International Expansion Blueprint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 18:53  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for its very first UAE client, the fashion retail group Maison-B-More. The group will use beaconsmind’s software Suite and Bluetooth Beacon hardware in stores. This client success, acquired in a record timeframe, highlights the legitimacy of beaconsmind’s international expansion blueprint, and points to more successes to come from its strong pre-opening program which will be replicated before the next openings in APAC and Americas.

Only 5 months after opening its Middle East outpost in Dubai, UAE, beaconsmind announces its first local client acquisition. The speed from approach to closing illustrates the local appetite for solutions that extract more profit out of retail stores, and the broader industry’s move towards transforming their physical stores into digital destinations. Established in Dubai in 1985, Maison-B-More’s boutiques and online store are home to over 160 fashion labels from across the world and the group is the prime distributor and retailer of some of the largest global luxury fashion brands in the UAE. Physical stores are located in malls (including the Dubai Mall and the WAFI Mall) as well as in the Atlantis Dubai. The retailer is part of the Fanar Group, a broader conglomerate including hotels in the UAE and Switzerland, holiday homes, hotel apartments and restaurants, with whom beaconsmind is actively discussing implementing its hospitality solutions.

With a strong online platform, the group was looking to infuse its digital know-how into its physical stores and develop further loyalty initiatives based on purchases across platforms. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, the group will be able to interact in real time with personalised offers with its clients, based on their purchase history and location within their stores.

Mr. Anis Al Jallaf, Chairman and CEO of Maison-B-More, said “Thanks to beaconsmind, we will be able to offer an experience in our physical stores that incorporates the best marketing techniques we have developed online. Given our exclusive access to brands, we have a high share of loyal, repeat customers. However, we have not been able to fully tap into this potential across our network of stores and offer our clients with a differentiated experience in stores. This is now made possible and easy with beaconsmind. Our marketing teams are excited access such a powerful tool and interact with our customers in a way they have never experienced before.

Seite 1 von 2


Beaconsmind Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

beaconsmind AG (ISIN CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) Announces Its First UAE client, Fashion Retailer Group Maison-B-More, Validating Its International Expansion Blueprint Regulatory News: beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for its very first UAE client, the fashion …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces its first UAE client, fashion retailer group Maison-B-More, validating its international expansion blueprint
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs