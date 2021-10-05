Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this forward split. Our expectation is that our forward split will be 5 for 1. We are currently working with our securities counsel to secure a date for this action.

“With continued expansion opportunities and such a small public float, we feel it necessary to provide the opportunity for more investors to engage with our company. We are continually focused on providing value to our shareholders and not diluting our stock.” - Mike Sherman, CEO