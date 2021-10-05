checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 19:00  |  28   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 29, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Hyzon investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/hyzon-motors-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that “channel checks reveal . . . that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner’ assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.” Though the Hyzon claims that “Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company’s projected deliveries in 2021,” the report alleged that “Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021,” so Blue Orca “expect[s] a major guidance miss.” Moreover, multiple executives left Hyzon because they “became uncomfortable with how Hyzon was presenting customer orders to investors” as it felt “a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.58, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 29, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Hyzon Motors Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 29, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:54 UhrHYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.10.21HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was Filed on Behalf of Investors of Hyzon Motors Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HYZNW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten