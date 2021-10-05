checkAd

BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently Electrify U.S. Fleets

BYD, the world leader in electric vehicles, and Levo Mobility LLC (“Levo”), a joint venture of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (“Nuvve”), affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP (“Stonepeak”), and Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) (“Evolve”) that provides Fleet-as-a-Service (“FaaS”) solutions enabling fleets to switch to electric vehicles (“EVs”) rapidly, today announced a collaboration to integrate Nuvve’s leading vehicle-to-grid (“V2G”) technology with a mix of BYD battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) and plans for joint deployment of up to 5,000 BEVs over the next five years.

“The BYD-Levo collaboration has the potential to accelerate and transform the transportation sector at a critical time,” said BYD Motors President, Stella Li. “This innovative potential partnership leverages state-of-the-art BYD and Nuvve technologies and will provide access to Stonepeak’s financing, which will lower the cost of medium- and heavy-duty battery electric vehicle adoption for fleets of all types including mass transit, municipalities, last mile delivery and school districts.”

Nuvve’s proprietary V2G technology utilizes high-powered bidirectional charging stations, which not only charge the batteries but also discharge energy from the batteries back into the power grid as needed to help balance temporary spikes in electricity demand. Utilizing Nuvve’s bidirectional charging stations and proprietary software, the BEVs can act as energy storage assets discharging megawatts of capacity to the grid and performing other services that help stabilize the grid and prevent blackouts while ensuring that each BEV has enough charge for the next trip. In addition to saving electric fleets money by charging when utility rates are low, Nuvve’s platform also enables revenue opportunities from these grid services.

Through a preferred financing partnership with BYD, Levo intends to purchase up to 5,000 medium and heavy duty V2G-enabled BEVs over five years that may include transit buses and coaches, yard tractors, drayage and refuse trucks, last mile delivery vehicles and school buses.

Levo's comprehensive offering streamlines electrification by providing fleet owners and operators with a turnkey solution that includes electric vehicles, associated charging infrastructure and energy management powered by Nuvve, maintenance, site planning, and more. These services are provided to customers for a fixed monthly payment with no upfront cost.

