Winnebago Expands Innovative Digital Customer Shopping Experience

Winnebago “Insider” Enables Customers Access to Latest Product News and Lifestyle Insights through Enhanced Digital Platform

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Winnebago, the flagship brand of RVs and Specialty Vehicles launched Winnebago Insider, an enhanced digital platform that provides an insider view of the latest Winnebago product and brand news, including new innovations, soon-to-be released models, and service and quality enhancements. It features virtual tours of Winnebago brand products, expert commentary about models, user testimonials, technology spotlights, and other ‘breaking’ news. Additionally, user-friendly shopper tools, combined with a unique search function that lets customers search by lifestyle segments, ensures first-time buyers can easily find the product that’s right for them. With a first look at Winnebago news and products, customers will always be knowledgeable about the Winnebago community and what’s coming from their favorite models.

“Winnebago Insider marks a significant step forward in our effort to engage with existing and prospective customers,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “RV owners and enthusiasts have consistently asked Winnebago to deliver even more specialized solutions to match their unique needs and interests while exploring the outdoors. Winnebago Insider gives them the insights they crave about our latest models and what’s on the horizon. On the other end of the spectrum, there are many people interested in learning more about RVing but aren’t sure where to begin or which product to choose. Winnebago Insider provides clear and comprehensive information to help those customers plan their next outdoor adventure with confidence.”   

Winnebago Insider delivers customers comprehensive insights about new and existing products in a user-friendly digital platform that is updated regularly with “breaking news,” including photos, floorplans and user reviews. In addition, select models are brought to life with video stories from true insiders, including Winnebago product managers who provide expert commentary about special features, and ambassadors such as Famagogo co-founder Peter Holcombe, Fit RVers Steph and James and Traveling Robert, who describe what they like most about the models.

