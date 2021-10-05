NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS has already completed four acquisitions during this year and is in the final stages of completing 3 further acquisitions during the 4thquarter of 2021. The company’s first acquisition, FireBug, a firefighting equipment and emergency services vehicle manufacturer, which holds its own patented water mist firefighting nozzle technology, has now received the United Kingdom patent acceptance for its Mongoose external firefighting lance. This is the first successful step towards wider patent approval in the US and other key global markets for the groundbreaking technology.



ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following: “October is an incredibly busy acquisition month for ILUS as we close out our current phase of US acquisitions and go through the final administrative procedures for our major European deal, but it is important for our Shareholders to be aware that we are still pushing forward with product development, partnerships and sales growth. This UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose may seem like it pales in comparison to the recent and upcoming news, but it is crucial to the protection of our IP and our continued sales momentum. The Mongoose is a truly disruptive product for the firefighting industry, providing the safest, most cost-effective and practical method for tackling compartment fires. As the Mongoose was developed in the UK, the first step has been to obtain the UK patent approval and now we can shift attention to patent approval in the US and other key markets.”

Nick Link, CEO of ILUS, also commented with the following: “We have seen Mongoose sales steadily increase since acquiring FireBug in January. The third quarter saw several orders from India, the UK, and the Gulf Region, with orders coming from distributors selling onwards to fire services, airports, energy companies and global petrochemical giants. The UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose adds to our credibility in the markets where we are already selling, and it is a major step towards having the product patented globally. Although many have tried to copy our technology and failed dismally without the technical drawings and understanding of the manufacturing process, this patent still provides added comfort for our distributors and OEM partners, and it serves as a stamp of approval for our innovation. Following record breaking third quarter results alongside a strong deal flow, it’s great to see that the momentum we have with our acquisitions and sales progress is also evident within our product development.”