checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces the UK Patent Acceptance for Its Revolutionary Mongoose External Firefighting Lance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 18:58  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS has already completed four acquisitions during this year and is in the final stages of completing 3 further acquisitions during the 4thquarter of 2021. The company’s first acquisition, FireBug, a firefighting equipment and emergency services vehicle manufacturer, which holds its own patented water mist firefighting nozzle technology, has now received the United Kingdom patent acceptance for its Mongoose external firefighting lance. This is the first successful step towards wider patent approval in the US and other key global markets for the groundbreaking technology. 

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following: “October is an incredibly busy acquisition month for ILUS as we close out our current phase of US acquisitions and go through the final administrative procedures for our major European deal, but it is important for our Shareholders to be aware that we are still pushing forward with product development, partnerships and sales growth. This UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose may seem like it pales in comparison to the recent and upcoming news, but it is crucial to the protection of our IP and our continued sales momentum. The Mongoose is a truly disruptive product for the firefighting industry, providing the safest, most cost-effective and practical method for tackling compartment fires. As the Mongoose was developed in the UK, the first step has been to obtain the UK patent approval and now we can shift attention to patent approval in the US and other key markets.” 

Nick Link, CEO of ILUS, also commented with the following: “We have seen Mongoose sales steadily increase since acquiring FireBug in January. The third quarter saw several orders from India, the UK, and the Gulf Region, with orders coming from distributors selling onwards to fire services, airports, energy companies and global petrochemical giants. The UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose adds to our credibility in the markets where we are already selling, and it is a major step towards having the product patented globally. Although many have tried to copy our technology and failed dismally without the technical drawings and understanding of the manufacturing process, this patent still provides added comfort for our distributors and OEM partners, and it serves as a stamp of approval for our innovation. Following record breaking third quarter results alongside a strong deal flow, it’s great to see that the momentum we have with our acquisitions and sales progress is also evident within our product development.” 

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces the UK Patent Acceptance for Its Revolutionary Mongoose External Firefighting Lance NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS has already completed four acquisitions during this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...