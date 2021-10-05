checkAd

MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 19:03  |  43   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is collaborating with Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America customers that operate Ford vehicles with richer data sets to enable better-informed decisions regarding safety, efficiency, and compliance. In the long-term, it will also potentially eliminate the need for the installation of aftermarket hardware in vehicles. 

The OEM collaboration with Ford Pro aims to further optimize the MiX Telematics customer experience by lowering capital costs, with no need to purchase and install separate hardware, enabling faster implementation of telematics software and reducing support costs. Separate within Ford Motor Company, Ford Pro delivers new levels of productivity for business and government customers via work-ready products and services, with Ford Pro Intelligence providing digital services, with distinct features integrated in Ford vehicles that enable customers to better manage and maintain their fleets.

"OEM data integrations are a key part of the future of commercial vehicle telematics," notes Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "MiX is proactively working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure our joint clients can easily access the valuable data they need to optimize their safety, efficiency and compliance on the road."

Over time, Tasker says, commercial fleet vehicles will gradually transition away from standard aftermarket hardware towards OEM telematics integrations, which includes new add-ons for modern driver coaching. "OEM telematics won't replace all your telematics hardware," adds Tasker. "We are seeing an increasing demand for telematics hardware and services such as in-cab video, but the value increasingly lies within the software, and that's where MiX Telematics is focusing."

"We have seen a lot of interest among our commercial clients for better telematics and data solutions. In an effort to make this a reality, through Ford Data ServicesTM, we have been working with category leaders, like MiX Telematics, to provide a high quality data feed using our vehicles' embedded modems," said Brent West, General Manager of Ford Pro Intelligence.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen
Brand and Communications Manager (International), MiX Telematics
e. melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com
+46 72 369 6703

 

Mix Telematics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is collaborating with Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
KW Specialty Expands its Relationship with Sapiens, Choosing to Automate and Move its Reinsurance ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
UST Develops IoT Temperature Monitoring Solution for Retail Grocer Mydin
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale