Xerox Acquires Competitive Computing (C2) to Grow Presence in IT Services Market for SMBs

Xerox continues to expand its IT services business by acquiring Competitive Computing (C2). C2 serves customers throughout New England and the United States and has been recognized as “Best of Business” for IT services in Vermont for the past two years.

"We're focused on expanding the reach of Xerox IT services to offer our clients automation, digitization, and security to lower operating costs, increase reliability and improve productivity,” said Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial, SMB and channels officer at Xerox. “C2’s capabilities and scale will help accelerate our growth, creating new avenues for us to support growth for small and medium sized businesses.”

“We are thrilled to join the Xerox IT Services team. After serving Vermont, New England, and national clients for over 28 years, our company and team members are ideally positioned to contribute to the growth of Xerox IT Services,” said Marty Thieret, co-founder and CEO, Competitive Computing (C2). “Together with Xerox, we will broaden the portfolio of high value IT and business services for our expanding client base, offer tremendous employee growth opportunities, and continue investing in the Vermont community.”

This acquisition continues Xerox’s commitment to expand its IT services business. Xerox acquired both ITEC Connect, a leader in IT services in the UK, and Digitex, an IT services provider in Canada, in March 2020. The global IT services market is sized at $350B+ annually.

 For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

