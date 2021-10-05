Benjamin Hill Mining Corp Updates On Details Of Recently Completed 43-101 Technical Report On The Sonora Properties

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp states; "The completion and acceptance of the 43-101 technical report is yet another milestone in moving the company ahead and pursuing our goal of finding a mine on the very prospective Sonora Gold property.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to update with the details of the recently published 43-101 report.

A summary of the findings of the 43-101 report are summarized below:

The Sonora Gold property is located in the Caracahui Sierra, 3.5km northeast of Benjamin Hill, in Sonora, Mexico. The property consists of two contiguous concessions covering 6,391 Ha. There are a total of nine historical mineral occurrences on the property.

The Sonora Gold property contains polymetallic mineralization hosted in a plutonic complex and to a lesser degree, in a sedimentary volcano-sedimentary sequence. Mineralization is hosted in veins, hydrothermal breccias, stockwork zones, sheeted veins, an oxidized skarn system, and local orogenic quartz bodies. Mineralization is also observed disseminated between structures, as veinlets, in fractures, faults, smaller veins, and irregular bodies.

A mineralized zone over 6 kilometers length with a north-south strike and width of up to hundreds of meters has been identified.

The mineralization consists of primary oxides (specular hematite and magnetite) and sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite), as well as secondary oxides (hematite), sulfates, carbonates of copper (chrysocolla, malachite, and turquoise), and iron hydroxides (limonite minerals). Accessory minerals, such as carbonates, local manganese minerals, calc-silicates, barite, quartz, tourmaline, epidote, and whitish clays are observed on the property.

Detailed mapping at 1:1,000 scale has indicated the presence of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system, including mineralized structures, stockworks, sheeted veins, alteration halos, all of which are hosted in granitoids, an eroded skarn system, a volcaniclastic sequence, and volcanic rocks, as well local orogenic quartz veins. This large hydrothermal system could be co-genetic with a bimodal dike swarm mapped on the property and related to a buried fertile plutonic system, suggesting that geological structures and mineralization seen at surface are indicative of a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.