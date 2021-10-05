Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Closing of U.S. Midland Royalty Transaction

Production volumes from the Midland Assets are forecast to grow by approximately 25% on a compounded annual growth rate from 2021 to 2024 with approximately 50% of near-term development underpinned by drilled and uncompleted locations and permits. 2022 production from the Midland Assets is forecast at approximately 575 boe/d .

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that it has closed its previously announced transaction to acquire concentrated, high quality U.S. royalty assets for US$54 million ($68 million) (the Midland Assets) from OneMap Mineral Services LLC. The Midland Assets in conjunction with the focused acquisition work completed year-to-date, are expected to play a key role in strengthening the resiliency of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, enhancing the near and long-term sustainability of Freehold’s dividend, through multiple years of production and funds flow growth.

As previously announced, after giving effect to the Midland Assets, Freehold is forecasting a 2022 production guidance range of 13,500-14,500 boe/d (approximately 8% heavy oil, 40% light and medium oil, 12% natural gas liquids and 40% natural gas), with the midpoint representing a 26% increase above Q2-2021 average production volumes.

Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

This news release offers our assessment of Freehold's future plans and operations as at October 5, 2021