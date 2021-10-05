checkAd

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Closing of U.S. Midland Royalty Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that it has closed its previously announced transaction to acquire concentrated, high quality U.S. royalty assets for US$54 million ($68 million) (the Midland Assets) from OneMap Mineral Services LLC. The Midland Assets in conjunction with the focused acquisition work completed year-to-date, are expected to play a key role in strengthening the resiliency of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, enhancing the near and long-term sustainability of Freehold’s dividend, through multiple years of production and funds flow growth.

Production volumes from the Midland Assets are forecast to grow by approximately 25% on a compounded annual growth rate from 2021 to 2024 with approximately 50% of near-term development underpinned by drilled and uncompleted locations and permits. 2022 production from the Midland Assets is forecast at approximately 575 boe/d.

As previously announced, after giving effect to the Midland Assets, Freehold is forecasting a 2022 production guidance range of 13,500-14,500 boe/d (approximately 8% heavy oil, 40% light and medium oil, 12% natural gas liquids and 40% natural gas), with the midpoint representing a 26% increase above Q2-2021 average production volumes.

Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release offers our assessment of Freehold’s future plans and operations as at October 5, 2021 and contains forward-looking information including, without limitation, forward-looking information with regards to Freehold's expectation that the Midland Assets are expected to play a key role in strengthening the resiliency of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, enhancing the near and long-term sustainability of Freehold dividend, through multiple years of production and funds flow growth; the 2022 forecast production from the Midland Assets including expected commodity weightings; the expectation of continued production growth from the Midland Assets over the next several years; the expectation that near term development on the Midland Assets is underpinned by drilled and uncompleted locations and permits; and Freehold’s average royalty production guidance for 2022.

