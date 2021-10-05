BE Resources Announces Clarifications to its Proxy Circular
TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Resources Inc. (TSXV: BER.H) (“BE Resources” or the “Company”) clarifies that in its management information circular
(the “Circular”) dated September 2, 2021 under the heading “Purpose” in the “Approval of Redomicile” section on page 16 of the Circular, the Company erred in the
text of paragraph (f). Despite the language in paragraph (f) of the Circular, at this meeting Shareholders are not being asked to approve an agreement whereby BE Resources will acquire a Canadian
graphene business in a transaction whereby shareholders of the target corporation would control BE Resources post-closing. Rather, the intended purpose of (f) had been to advise shareholders that
one benefit of the Redomicile was to simplify the process of any future Canadian acquisition by BE Resources and make it more tax efficient for Canadian shareholders of any prospective target
company to combine with BE Resources. The Board of BE Resources is not recommending approval of any such transaction at this time. Should the transaction advance to the stage where a definitive
agreement is signed by the Board, BE Resources will convene another meeting at which time shareholders will have an opportunity to consider and vote on the proposed transaction.
The following is a status update on the potential transaction with Bio Graphene Solutions Inc. (“BGS”).
- BGS has satisfied the condition in our LOI to raise a minimum of $600,000 at $0.15 per share.
- BGS has commenced initial production of graphene from organic carbon sources at its location in Cambridge, Ontario.
- BE Resources is waiting to review the audit of BGS and the proposed listing statement disclosure from BGS before proceeding to definitive agreements.
- Should BE Resources not be satisfied with the audit or such disclosure, or should it otherwise fail to complete a transaction with BGS, the Board believes the proposed redomicile will improve its attractiveness for other transactions with Canadian issuers and Canadian shareholders.
For more information:
Carmelo Marrelli, Chief Executive Officer
82 Richmond St East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
T (418) 531-1060
C (416) 278-5519
carm@marrellisupport.ca
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of BE Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe BE Resources’ future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that BE Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
