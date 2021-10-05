checkAd

40 Local Students Across Northern and Central California to Receive Annual Better Together STEM Scholarships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 19:15  |  32   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that 40 students from hometowns across its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2021 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) funds the scholarships. This year, The Foundation is funding 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. The scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have global impact.

Jose Ochoa of Mendota is attending the University of California, Berkeley.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the recipient of the PG&E STEM Scholarship. Receiving this award encourages me to keep on persevering, making my family proud, and breaking boundaries. Your generosity is greatly appreciated and inspiring to me. I hope to one day be able to do the same for the youth of the next generation,” said Ochoa.

Scholarship winner Amirlan “Amy” Erdenedalai of Alameda is a sophomore at the University of California, Irvine, pursing a degree in environmental engineering. Erdenedalai hopes to work in the hydrology field to improve universal water quality and promote sustainability.

“When I first saw the email declaring that I was one of the scholarship recipients, I was beyond thrilled and filled with joy. I was practically dancing in line for my school ID. Thanks to PG&E’s extremely generous scholarship, I will be the first in my family to be studying and graduating from a college in the United States. This scholarship has further motivated me to value my college education and granted me the power to make my dreams and goals a reality,” said Erdenedalai.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.

“All of us at PG&E and The Foundation are focused on California’s future and supporting inclusive programs that assist the next generation of creators and innovators in STEM-based fields,” said Robert Kenney, PG&E Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs, and Chair of The PG&E Corporation Foundation Board of Directors.

Winners must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2021-2022 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.

Supporting Local Scholars

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.5 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement. These charitable donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 10 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

40 Local Students Across Northern and Central California to Receive Annual Better Together STEM Scholarships Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that 40 students from hometowns across its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2021 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Learn About Easy and Affordable Ways for Customers to Protect their Homes during Wildfire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21PG&E Partnering with the State on Implementation of New Program to Help Customers Reduce Past Due Energy Bill Balances Accrued During the Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21New Partnership with 211 Enhances Support and Access to Resources During Periods of Critical Need Including Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Making Sure Everyone is Better Prepared for Emergencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21PG&E Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Maintain 100-Feet of Defensible Space
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21PG&E Disputes Shasta County Criminal Charges Related to 2020 Zogg Fire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21With Leading Clean Energy Portfolio, PG&E Recognizes National Clean Energy Week
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21What to Put into an Emergency Kit: PG&E Offers Lifesaving Tips this National Preparedness Month
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Digital Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Make Homes More Fire Resistant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helping Customers Prepare: We Gave a Real Family 10 Minutes to Pack and Evacuate Ahead of a Simulated Emergency. Here’s What They Learned.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten