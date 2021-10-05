Comstock to Present at LD Micro Main Event

“We are very much looking forward to the first live conference in almost two years. Our recent acquisitions have transformed our portfolio to meet the escalating demand for increasingly scarce natural resources, including the strategic resources needed to fuel the worldwide surge in, and transition to, clean energy and carbon-neutrality,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have eliminated our debt, tripled our assets and positioned a ready portfolio of clean technologies, and a highly experienced, expanded management team with the capacity for exponential growth and extraordinary financial, natural, and social impacts.”

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) announced today that its Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis, is presenting at the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. PDT to 12:30 p.m. PDT

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the “Company”) is an emerging innovator and leader in the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of scarce natural resources, with a focus on high value strategic materials that are essential to meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for clean energy, carbon-neutrality, and natural products. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world.

This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so.