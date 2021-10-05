UBISOFT EXPANDS THE TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON UNIVERSE WITH GHOST RECON FRONTLINE

PARIS — October 5, 2021 — Today at the Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play, massive PvP shooter grounded in the renowned Ghost Recon universe.







Ghost Recon Frontline will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Stadia, Luna and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect, with full cross-play available at launch. Players can register now at ghostreconfrontline.com for a chance to play in early tests and to get the latest news and updates. The first closed test will run from October 14th to October 21st, for PC players in Europe only*.







Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest**, which previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Frontline offers a new and never-before-seen way for players to explore the Ghost Recon universe, with a free-to-play, 100+ players, PvP first-person military experience.







In Ghost Recon Frontline, players will discover Drakemoor island, an open world full of diverse landmarks and biomes. The game features a large set of tactical support tools, offering players complete freedom in strategic gameplay throughout various game modes. Expedition, the game’s flagship mode, offers a new take on the battle royale genre. Featuring more than 100 players in teams of three, these squads will have to work together to complete dynamic objectives across the massive open map with no converging circle. Once players are done collecting intel, they will have to head to a drop zone and call for an extraction. When initiated, all teams will know the position of the extraction and will try to intervene, players will have to play tactically to successfully escape and win the match. Additional modes will also be available at launch. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



