Titan Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.

Titan is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

Titan’s Executive Chairman, Richard Warke, has purchased 624,000 Titan common shares since September 22, 2021.

Mr. Warke commented, “We have made enough progress at our Empire State Mine (ESM) to finally reward our shareholders with an inaugural dividend. The operations have continued to improve and, barring any dramatic fall in the price of zinc or interruption in production, ESM is projecting to have a strong finish to 2021 and a solid year of production in 2022.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that ESM is projecting to have a strong finish to 2021 and anticipates a record production year in 2022. When used in this news release words such as “is projecting”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the ability to advance exploration efforts at ESM; the results of such exploration efforts; the ability to secure adequate financing (as needed); commodity prices; the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





