Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information Circular in Connection with Arrangement Agreement

Citizen Stash to hold Special Meeting of Securityholders on Monday, November 1, 2021 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced $1.5 million investment from The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens") in Citizen Stash by way of a secured convertible debenture entered into between Citizen Stash and Valens (the "Debenture" or the "Financing").