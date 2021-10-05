checkAd

Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information Circular in Connection with Arrangement Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced $1.5 million investment from The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens") in Citizen Stash by way of a secured convertible debenture entered into between Citizen Stash and Valens (the "Debenture" or the "Financing").

As well, Citizen Stash is pleased to announce it has filed its management information circular dated September 28, 2021 (the "Circular") under its profile at www.sedar.com, together with related materials, for the virtual-only special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares ("Citizen Stash Common Shares") and options of Citizen Stash to be held at the following date, time and location:

WHEN:

Monday, November 1, 2021
10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time)

ONLINE AT:

https://meetnow.global/MRKLMQG

In addition to the Circular, which includes additional information regarding the anticipated benefits and risks of the Arrangement (as defined below), Citizen Stash shareholders can also refer to the summary presentation prepared by Valens and available at https://thevalenscompany.com/investors. Below is a summary of certain anticipated benefits of the Arrangement for Citizen Stash's shareholders.

  • Ownership in a Larger, Stronger Company Focused on Cannabis Production. Following completion of the Arrangement, Citizen Stash shareholders will have an ownership interest in Valens, which is expected to have an enhanced capital markets profile, and a more robust financial profile with a strong balance sheet and financial position. With Valens, Citizen Stash is expected to be able to better realize the potential of its brands and products as a result of Valens' additional financial resources and expertise.
  • Citizen Stash Products Will Bolster Value of Combined Company. The addition of Citizen Stash's innovative product offerings to Valens' existing product offerings is expected to provide a strong base for potential future partnerships in Canada, the United States and internationally. Valens is expected to enjoy greater access to capital markets and a lower cost of capital, allowing Citizen Stash shareholders to participate in the combined entity's efforts to execute on a strong pipeline of organic growth initiatives.
  • Premium to Citizen Stash Shareholders. The consideration that will be received by Citizen Stash's shareholders under the Arrangement implies a premium per Citizen Stash Common Share of approximately 35.1% based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Citizen Stash Common Shares on the TSX-V and the Valens Shares on the TSX as of the close of markets on August 27, 2021.
  • Citizen Stash Shareholders Will Become Shareholders of Valens. Following the completion of the Arrangement, Citizen Stash shareholders will hold common shares of Valens and will participate in any future increases in value of the common shares of Valens that could result from, among other things, the potential synergies that may be achieved through a combination of Valens and Citizen Stash, and greater combined capitalization and liquidity following the Arrangement and the complementary nature and shared values of both companies' management and technical teams.

Financing

