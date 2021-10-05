POSaBIT to Present in Citigroup FinTech Spotlight Series

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting in the Citigroup FinTech Spotlight Series on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

For more information, please contact your Citigroup representative or James@HaydenIR.com .