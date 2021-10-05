checkAd

POSaBIT to Present in Citigroup FinTech Spotlight Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting in the Citigroup FinTech Spotlight Series on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

For more information, please contact your Citigroup representative or James@HaydenIR.com .

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, and emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .




