After 30 Years at Orlando’s WTLN, Allan Dempsey Retires From the Air Chair

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that long-time radio personality Allan Dempsey is hanging up the headphones and moving into a new season of his life. After 30 years at Orlando’s WTLN (AM 990 – FM 101.5 The WORD), Allan said, “Growing up in the Baltimore area, all I wanted to do was play in my band and to be on the radio. Now after much prayer and contemplation, the time is right to move on. It will give me the opportunity to have more ‘one-on-one’ deep conversations with God like I used to, and do a bit of traveling around the country.”

Left to Right: Pete Paquette, Operations Manager; Allen Dempsey, WTLN personality; Tim Robisch, General Manager WTLN/WORL (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Robisch, General Manager for Salem Media Group Orlando, stated, “We wish Allan the best after a distinguished career serving the Central Florida community at our Salem properties. It’s a testament to his commitment and professionalism to have been part of our team for 30 years.”

Allan Dempsey has been broadcasting for over 50 years from New York to the Space Coast and landed in Orlando at WTLN in 1991. His passion for spreading the Gospel has made a great impact in Central Florida and countless lives through radio, jail ministries, street witnessing, and his photography.

Pete Paquette, Director of Operation and Programming for Salem Media Group Orlando, commented, “Allan has touched the lives of so many here in Central Florida. Allan has made a difference in the Kingdom. He will be truly missed.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

29.09.21Russ Hauth Retires from Salem and Nic Anderson Takes on Director, Government Relations Responsibilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Salem Media to Present at the Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Salem Media Group Announces Closing of Refinancing of $112.8 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 With 7.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten