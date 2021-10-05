Applied Industrial Technologies to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on October 27, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 27 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 2896840.