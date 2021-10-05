checkAd

Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 20:00  |  21   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET on October 21, 2021, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company
 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Tractor Supply Company Deepens Commitment to ESG with New Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Goals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Tractor Supply Supports Future of Agriculture by Joining U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Tractor Supply to Host Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate Animals and Support Shelters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten