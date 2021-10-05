Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET on October 21, 2021, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.