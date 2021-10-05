checkAd

No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler for Everyday Use

Stemming from 15 years of research, No7 Beauty Company, a new and dynamic consumer-led beauty business, part of Walgreen Boots Alliance, expands its cult favorite Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate product with the expansion of the new Pure Retinol Collection, products that deliver the transformative effects retinol is known for, but even better, they’re gentler on skin. The newly introduced No7 Pure Retinol Night Eye Cream and Night Cream improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, dark circles and other common skin concerns. Specially formulated to be gentler, the Pure Retinol line features a slow-release encapsulation technology that steadily penetrates through the surface layers of the skin to ensure that the skin reaps the proven benefits of Retinol, while minimizing irritation commonly associated with retinol. The Pure Retinol line is launching in conjunction with No7 Beauty Company’s campaign “We See You,” a new campaign from No7 that shines a spotlight on the skincare needs of real women – especially those who have historically felt less represented in the beauty industry.

“Fifteen years of scientific research informed the new Pure Retinol range, and I couldn’t be prouder of the results,” says Dr. Mike Bell, Head of Science Research at Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Our Night Cream and Eye Cream harness the power of pure retinol – balanced by No7’s Retinol Soother and Retinol Optimizer technologies – to help users achieve their specific skin goals, while minimizing irritation. The system is powered by a slow-release oil encapsulation technology, that preserves the retinol potency as well as ensuring controlled delivery into the skin, supported by extra nourishing ingredients like ceramides, shea butter and pro-vitamin B5.”

No7 Pure Retinol Night Cream contains pure retinol, a gold standard ingredient an advanced collagen peptide-based technology providing skin restorative benefits and moisture-rich shea butter to hydrate the skin. No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream is infused with retinol and collagen peptide-based technology found in the night cream and Provitamin B that attracts and holds moisture. Both the Night and Eye creams feature No 7’s slow-release encapsulation technology which is perfect for gentle skin around the eyes, and the Night Cream has the added ingredient of moisture-rich shea to nourish overnight. No7’s Pure Retinol collection is gentle enough to be used together as a daily regimen, delivering even more effective results on dark spots, wrinkles, dull skin and texture.

