IntelGenx Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

“The TSX is Canada's most prestigious and senior exchange,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “This graduation marks an important milestone for IntelGenx, and we believe that it will help us develop a stronger profile in the investment community.”

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (“ IntelGenx ” or ”the “ Company ”) announces that it has received final approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “ TSX ”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”). The Company’s shares of common stock (the “ Common Shares ”), 8% convertible debentures with a maturity date of June 30, 2022 (the “ Convertible Debentures ”), and share purchase warrants expiring on February 11, 2023 (the “ Warrants ”) are expected to commence trading on the TSX at market open on Thursday, October 7, 2021 under the existing stock symbols “IGX”, “IGX.DB” and “IGX.WT”, respectively.

The Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants will be delisted from the TSXV concurrently with the commencement of trading on the TSX. Holders of Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

