IntelGenx Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

05.10.2021, 20:15  |  24   |   |   

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or ”the “Company”) announces that it has received final approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The Company’s shares of common stock (the “Common Shares”), 8% convertible debentures with a maturity date of June 30, 2022 (the “Convertible Debentures”), and share purchase warrants expiring on February 11, 2023 (the “Warrants”) are expected to commence trading on the TSX at market open on Thursday, October 7, 2021 under the existing stock symbols “IGX”, “IGX.DB” and “IGX.WT”, respectively.

“The TSX is Canada's most prestigious and senior exchange,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “This graduation marks an important milestone for IntelGenx, and we believe that it will help us develop a stronger profile in the investment community.”

The Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants will be delisted from the TSXV concurrently with the commencement of trading on the TSX. Holders of Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements are statements that are not purely historical and include, but are not limited to, the timing and process for delisting the Company’s Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants from the TSXV and listing the Common Shares, Convertible Debentures and Warrants on the TSX. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in IntelGenx’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and www.sedar.com.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely unduly on such forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, unless so required by legislation.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation of sale would be unlawful.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(647) 872-4849
stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com





