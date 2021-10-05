checkAd

Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 Employees

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 20:20  |  36   |   |   

  • Announces it has More than Doubled its Headcount in 2021 Alone from the Floor of Insurtech Connect
  • Hires New CFO, Chief People Officer, VP Sales, VP Marketing, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, VP Product & Experience, and VP Claims
  • Former Liberty Mutual and AIG Executives Among Others Join Openly's Leadership Team

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Success continues for the insurtech Openly as today the company announced eight new senior hires to support the rapid adoption of its platform by independent homeowners insurance agents nationwide. Openly is a leading premium homeowners insurance platform that operates in twelve states across the country including, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Massachusetts. Openly will launch in other states, including South Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, and many more, offering its tech-enabled product to independent insurance agents across the country.

Openly has more than doubled its headcount since January 2021 while remaining a remote-first company since its inception in 2017, which has enabled it to attract the most talented individuals from all over the nation. Focused on expansion across the United States, these new hires will enable Openly to continue its growth and momentum, bringing its home insurance platform to independent agents.

Openly has appointed the following insurance industry experts to its team:

  • Adriel Nunes, Chief Financial Officer, brings 15 years of experience and joins Openly from AIG, a global insurance company, to bring strategic and operational expertise and leadership to Openly's team.
  • Rob Higgins, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, brings over 15 years of extensive knowledge and expertise to this role. He was formerly a senior leader in Finance, Claims, and Product at Liberty Mutual.
  • Marcella Butler, Chief People Officer, joins Openly with over 30 years of experience, including 15 years in human resources at organizations including Impossible Foods and Google. Butler will manage all aspects of Openly's employee life cycle and culture to support the team's rapid growth.
  • Noreen Pfadenhauer, Vice President Marketing, oversees the company's marketing and communications efforts. Pfadenhauer brings 20 years of experience within the B2B, B2C, and B2B2C businesses in fintech, insurtech, insurance, and financial services, most recently at Covr Financial Technologies and The Hartford.
  • Gina Reyes, Vice President Claims, joins Openly with over 25 years of experience leading virtual teams within the insurance industry, most recently at Liberty Mutual.
  • Brad Stoub, Vice President Sales, joins Openly with over 14 years of insurance technology leadership experience as he previously served as Head of Americas at Shift Technology.
  • C. Todd Lombardo, Vice President Product and Experience, joins Openly with over 20 years of experience to lead the product and experience team. Before joining Openly, Lombardo was VP of Product and User Experience at MachineMetrics.
  • Alan Laurentano, Vice President, Customer Experience, joins Openly with 30 years of experience as a leader of customer-centric service, technology, and support operations, most recently at Buildium and Motivis Learning.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with how far we have come in the last year, including growing to have over 130 employees on the Openly team," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "This past year has been a reflection of our team's continued commitment as an insurtech in the home insurance industry, and that includes hiring the best within the industry."

Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company is actively hiring tech experts across engineering, data science as well as insurance professionals across account management, marketing, and operations. For more information about the new hires and additional career opportunities, please visit the Openly website.

# # #

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

