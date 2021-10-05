Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 Employees

Announces it has More than Doubled its Headcount in 2021 Alone from the Floor of Insurtech ConnectHires New CFO, Chief People Officer, VP Sales, VP Marketing, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, VP Product & Experience, and VP ClaimsFormer …

Former Liberty Mutual and AIG Executives Among Others Join Openly's Leadership Team BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Success continues for the insurtech Openly as today the company announced eight new senior hires to support the rapid adoption of its platform by independent homeowners insurance agents nationwide. Openly is a leading premium homeowners insurance platform that operates in twelve states across the country including, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Massachusetts. Openly will launch in other states, including South Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, and many more, offering its tech-enabled product to independent insurance agents across the country. Openly has more than doubled its headcount since January 2021 while remaining a remote-first company since its inception in 2017, which has enabled it to attract the most talented individuals from all over the nation. Focused on expansion across the United States, these new hires will enable Openly to continue its growth and momentum, bringing its home insurance platform to independent agents.