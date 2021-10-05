Camber Comments on "Short" Report

Company Remains Focused on Growth StrategyHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such …

Company Remains Focused on Growth Strategy HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company ") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such report James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "We are not involved in, nor do we comment on, the day-to-day trading of the company's common stock. I can say, however, that our business relationships are legitimate and that we are firmly committed to improving the organization's capitalization and executing on our growth strategy. With respect to the Company's public filings, our objective is for the Company to become current on or before the expiry of the Initial Cure Period as established by the New York Stock Exchange, which is on or about November 19, 2021." Additional details regarding the timeline for the Company to file certain reports were included in Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 24, 2021, and is available under " investors " - " SEC filings " at www.camber.energy.