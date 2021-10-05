checkAd

Camber Comments on "Short" Report

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 20:25  |  109   |   |   

Company Remains Focused on Growth StrategyHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such …

Company Remains Focused on Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such report James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "We are not involved in, nor do we comment on, the day-to-day trading of the company's common stock. I can say, however, that our business relationships are legitimate and that we are firmly committed to improving the organization's capitalization and executing on our growth strategy. With respect to the Company's public filings, our objective is for the Company to become current on or before the expiry of the Initial Cure Period as established by the New York Stock Exchange, which is on or about November 19, 2021."

Additional details regarding the timeline for the Company to file certain reports were included in Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 24, 2021, and is available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.camber.energy.

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented energy company. Through a majority-owned subsidiary, Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States, and provides custom energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information:

Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.
 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666879/Camber-Comments-on-Short-Report




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camber Comments on "Short" Report Company Remains Focused on Growth StrategyHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
XS Financial Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Urban-Gro Inc
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Link Global Creates Special Regulatory, Compliance and Advisory Committee To Oversee the Next Phase ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...