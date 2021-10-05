checkAd

Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) to sell its Bend and Reef properties in Wisconsin to Green Light Metals Inc. (“GL”). All dollar amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.

Total consideration of $7,000,000 payable to Aquila consists of:

  • Upfront cash consideration of $2.1 million, of which $1 million was advanced as a deposit upon the execution of the letter of intent with respect to the Transaction in June 2021 and the remaining $1.1 million was paid at closing; and
  • A non-interest bearing promissory note (“Promissory Note”) of GL in the principal amount of $4.9 million. The Promissory Note shall become due and payable by GL on the earlier of: (i) December 31, 2022 (the “Maturity Date”); or (ii) immediately prior to the completion of an initial public offering or other transaction that results in the shares of GL (or of a successor entity) being listed on a stock exchange as freely tradeable securities (a “Go-Public Transaction”).

If the Promissory Note becomes due and payable on a Go-Public Transaction, then the Promissory Note shall be satisfied by way of:

  • $900,000 in cash; and
  • The issuance of that number of GL shares equal to $4 million divided by the price per share at which GL shares are issued in the Go-Public Transaction financing.

If GL does not complete a Go-Public Transaction prior to the Maturity Date, then the Promissory Note shall be satisfied by way of the issuance of that number of GL shares equal to $4.9 million divided by the price per share at which GL issued shares in its most recently completed financing prior to the Maturity Date.

In connection with the Transaction, GL and Aquila also entered into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which, among other things, Aquila received the right to participate in future equity financings completed by GL as well as nomination rights in respect of one member of GL’s board of directors, in each case subject to Aquila continuing to maintain a specified ongoing ownership interest in GL.

Barry Hildred, Aquila’s Executive Chair, is an investor in GL and Chair of the GL board of directors. As such, Mr. Hildred did not participate in the Transaction on behalf of Aquila and recused himself from voting on the Transaction as a member of Aquila’s board of directors.

ABOUT AQUILA

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade polymetallic projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila’s experienced management team is advancing pre-construction activities for its flagship 100%‐owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

