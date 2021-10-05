checkAd

CrossFirst Bank Expands Presence in Frisco, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 21:00  |  34   |   |   

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is excited about their long-term growth strategy in Texas and their expansion into Frisco. The Bank’s expansion in Frisco, Texas last year reinforced the state’s strategic importance to the company’s long-term growth and success. David Williams was appointed to lead the Bank’s growth efforts in Frisco, Texas as the Market President, after successfully serving as the Dallas Bank Market President for the past four years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006093/en/

David Williams President, Frisco CrossFirst Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

David Williams President, Frisco CrossFirst Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely fortunate to have executive leadership talent like David in our Texas market,” said Steve Peterson, Chief Banking Officer of CrossFirst Bank. “David brings unique skills and experience to his role in Frisco, with an innate ability to lead and grow business and provide extraordinary service to clients.”

As the Frisco Bank Market President, Williams will draw on his extensive experience and expertise to build the bank’s presence, develop the internal team and execute on the Bank’s strategic growth plan.

“It was an honor to build CrossFirst Bank’s presence in Dallas alongside a team of highly-experienced Bankers,” said Williams. “I am excited to build upon that momentum in Frisco by sharing the CrossFirst story and recruiting top talent.”

Williams has already made key hires in Frisco, including Clinton Coe and Brett Stewart, both experienced Commercial Bankers, each with over 15 years of industry experience in the Plano, McKinney, and Frisco markets, along with Sylvia Andrade, a 20-year industry veteran in Treasury Management Sales and Service.

Williams has spent his entire career in banking and financial services. Previous positions include roles with PlainsCapital Bank, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Wells Fargo. David is a graduate of Texas A&M University and serves on the Advisory Board for the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M. He has also been a member of the Urban Land Institute, National Association of Industrial and Office Parks, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Real Estate Council.

“As we look at opportunities across the CrossFirst footprint, the Texas market continues to be a focus for us,” said President & CEO of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Mike Maddox. “With an already strong and diversified customer base, we are well positioned for even greater growth going forward.”

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

CrossFirst Bankshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrossFirst Bank Expands Presence in Frisco, Texas CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is excited about their long-term growth strategy in Texas and their expansion into Frisco. The Bank’s expansion in Frisco, Texas last year reinforced the state’s strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21CrossFirst Bank Issues First-Ever Annual Impact Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21CrossFirst Bank Expands Banking Team in Phoenix Market with Key Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten