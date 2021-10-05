Swisscom Says Federal Administrative Court Keeps Measures Ordered by COMCO
(PLX AI) – Swisscom announces Court ruling on optical fibre expansion.Swisscom says Federal Administrative Court has concluded that the measures ordered by COMCO should be maintainedSwisscom greatly regrets this decision as its choice of the …
- (PLX AI) – Swisscom announces Court ruling on optical fibre expansion.
- Swisscom says Federal Administrative Court has concluded that the measures ordered by COMCO should be maintained
- Swisscom greatly regrets this decision as its choice of the point-to-multipoint architecture for the expansion is based on a successful international model, the company says
- Swisscom says impact of the ruling will be to delay the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) optical fibre expansion
