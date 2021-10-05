checkAd

Mid Penn Bank Contributes $125,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 21:37  |  22   |   |   

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is pleased to announce a $125,000 donation to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) through the sixth annual Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic for Breast Cancer Charity.

The three-day Classic hosted 190 golfers and more than 50 celebrities. The events included a golf tournament, shoot-out, benefit auctions, and fundraising dinners held July 13th through 15th at Colonial Golf and Tennis Club and the Hershey Resorts. Celebrity guests included NFL past and present icons Ron Jaworski, DeAngelo Hall, Mike Quick, Merril Hoge, Seth Joyner, Trace McSorley, Mike Vick, and Hugh Green; former NHL superstar, Grant Fuhr; and music legend, Thomas McClary.

The PBCC is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is “Finding a cure now, so our daughters don’t have to”. The PBCC strives to increase public and private funding for breast cancer research, legislative advocacy, and provide high-quality screening, diagnosis support, and treatment. “We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and we stand with them in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO, Rory Ritrievi. “Every year, with each dollar donated, we get closer to a cure and closer to eradicating this horrible illness.” Since its inception in 2016, the Classic has contributed over $575,000 to breast cancer research.

Mid Penn Bank is strongly committed to supporting charitable organizations through corporate donations, employee volunteerism, and fundraising. Mid Penn Bank frequently contributes to causes including health and human services, community improvement, and education.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank has 36 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

About PA Breast Cancer Coalition

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is a 501(c)3 organization that represents, supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families in Pennsylvania through educational programming, legislative advocacy and breast cancer research grants. The PBCC is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure now…so our daughters don’t have to. For more information, please call 800-377-8828 or visit www.PABreastCancer.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09eaa691-774c-4e07 ... 

CONTACT: Contact:
Matthew Miller
Chief Marketing Officer
717-257-9015
matthew.miller@midpennbank.com

Jennifer Pensinger, Executive Director
PA Breast Cancer Coalition
717-769-2300 x2303
Jennifer@PABreastCancer.org




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bank Contributes $125,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is pleased to announce a $125,000 donation to the Pennsylvania …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...