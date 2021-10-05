Mid Penn Bank Contributes $125,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition

The three-day Classic hosted 190 golfers and more than 50 celebrities. The events included a golf tournament, shoot-out, benefit auctions, and fundraising dinners held July 13 th through 15 th at Colonial Golf and Tennis Club and the Hershey Resorts. Celebrity guests included NFL past and present icons Ron Jaworski, DeAngelo Hall, Mike Quick, Merril Hoge, Seth Joyner, Trace McSorley, Mike Vick, and Hugh Green; former NHL superstar, Grant Fuhr; and music legend, Thomas McClary.

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is pleased to announce a $125,000 donation to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) through the sixth annual Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic for Breast Cancer Charity.

The PBCC is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is “Finding a cure now, so our daughters don’t have to”. The PBCC strives to increase public and private funding for breast cancer research, legislative advocacy, and provide high-quality screening, diagnosis support, and treatment. “We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and we stand with them in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO, Rory Ritrievi. “Every year, with each dollar donated, we get closer to a cure and closer to eradicating this horrible illness.” Since its inception in 2016, the Classic has contributed over $575,000 to breast cancer research.

Mid Penn Bank is strongly committed to supporting charitable organizations through corporate donations, employee volunteerism, and fundraising. Mid Penn Bank frequently contributes to causes including health and human services, community improvement, and education.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank has 36 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

About PA Breast Cancer Coalition

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is a 501(c)3 organization that represents, supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families in Pennsylvania through educational programming, legislative advocacy and breast cancer research grants. The PBCC is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure now…so our daughters don’t have to. For more information, please call 800-377-8828 or visit www.PABreastCancer.org.

CONTACT: Contact: Matthew Miller Chief Marketing Officer 717-257-9015 matthew.miller@midpennbank.com Jennifer Pensinger, Executive Director PA Breast Cancer Coalition 717-769-2300 x2303 Jennifer@PABreastCancer.org