Families on a Limited Budget Encouraged to Take Advantage of ComEd Program to Save Money, Energy

Since its launch in 2008, the program has saved customers more than $5.7 billion on their energy bills and saved enough energy to power more than 6 million homes for a year. This is equivalent to removing more than 5.5 million cars from the road or reducing more than 56 billion pounds of carbon emissions. The program has also helped ComEd maintain rates for families and businesses that are lower than average in the 10 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

In advance of National Energy Efficiency Day, which is Wednesday, Oct. 6, ComEd encourages customers, particularly those on a limited budget, to learn more about the many available energy-efficiency services and incentives that can help them save money and energy. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is one of the largest programs in the nation offering residential, business and public-sector customers a variety of options that can help them cut back on their energy use, which reduces energy bills and helps the environment.

“ComEd is committed to safely delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy needed to power the lives of our families, communities and businesses,” said Jane S. Park, ComEd’s chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. “ComEd’s energy-efficiency offerings not only drive environmental sustainability through reduced energy use, these award-winning programs can also help hard-working families and businesses – many still facing economic hardships – to reduce their electric bills and save.”

The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program provides the following energy-saving offers to customers whose household income is at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI):

Home Energy Upgrades – To help improve the energy efficiency of their homes and lower energy costs, eligible customers receive free weatherization which includes air sealing and insulation in walls and attic spaces completed by trained installers. They also receive free energy-saving products installed at no charge, including ENERGY STAR-certified LED light bulbs, a programmable or smart thermostat, advanced power strip, WaterSense-certified showerheads and faucet aerators and hot-water pipe insulation.

Instant Discounts – Eligible customers can receive instant, in-store discounts on ENERGY STAR-certified LED bulbs and fixtures that can help reduce electric bills. That's because ENERGY STAR-certified LED bulbs use up to 90 percent less energy than standard bulbs and last at least 15 times longer than traditional incandescent light bulbs. Similar discounts are available on advanced power strips, ENERGY STAR-certified room air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. To take advantage of instant, in-store discounts, customers are encouraged to visit a participating neighborhood retailer and look for the ComEd Lower Price sticker.

Energy Saving Kits – ComEd works with local Community Action Agencies across northern Illinois to provide free Energy Savings Kits to eligible customers. Each kit includes energy-efficient LED bulbs, water-saving showerheads, an advanced power strip and more. It also comes with an instructional booklet with links to installation videos and useful tips that can help customers reduce their energy bills and save even more.

Families on a limited budget can learn more about these energy-saving offers, including eligibility guidelines, by visiting ComEd.com/IncomeEligible. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program also has offerings for residential customers of all income levels as well as business customers. For more information, visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings for residential customers and ComEd.com/BizSavings for business customers. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is funded in compliance with state law.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

