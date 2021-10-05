Wejo Launches Wejo Studio, Enabling Access to Connected Vehicle Data Anytime, Anywhere

Wejo Limited (“Wejo”), a global leader in connected vehicle data (CVD), has unveiled Wejo Studio, a web-based SaaS platform that analyzes data from millions of connected vehicles and translates billions of data points in near real-time into game-changing traffic and journey insights for all business users to leverage. Organizations—from public sector transportation departments to real estate companies to fleet and logistics companies and beyond—can unlock a deeper understanding of mobility trends, enabling them to make smarter decisions faster, innovate and solve problems more effectively.

Organizations understand the value of CVD in transforming the way we live, work, and travel: CVD improves street safety, makes cities more livable and sustainable, creates new revenue streams for retailers and provides better personal transportation experiences for drivers. However, the complexity and volume of CVD can make it overwhelming and costly for some organizations to manipulate, manage and gain specific insights — hindering them from getting value from CVD.